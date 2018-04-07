Cyprus president expresses hope for a ‘viable and modern state’

Cyprus reunification talks should be aimed at the creation of a functional, viable and modern state that is compatible with European Union principles, Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiades said in his message for Greek Orthodox Easter on Saturday.

The Cypriots president also expressed hope that there will be mutual understanding that will help the sides overcome recent tension sparked by Ankara’s reaction to exploratory drilling for hydrocarbons in Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone.

“I hope that within the coming period there will be mutual understanding and perception so that we will be able to overcome the tension that is unfolding around us,” he said.

Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci have agreed to an informal meeting over dinner, to be hosted by Deputy Special Advisor of the Secretary-General (DSASG) on Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar at the Chief of Mission’s residence in the UN-controlled bufferzone on April 16.