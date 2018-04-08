Representative of Ecumenical Patriarch to visit Greek soldiers

The Metropolitan of Adrianoupolis Amphilochios will visit on Sunday the two Greek soldiers who have been detained in Turkey since March, after accidentally crossing into the neighboring country during a border patrol, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I said on Saturday, after delivering his message for Orthodox Easter.



Bartholomew, who is the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, said Amphilochios will express the Church’s support and its wish for their swift return to their families and duties.



The Church received permission from the the Turkish authorities after several days of efforts, he said. “We have been waiting for this response from Ankara for many days and we are delighted it came with the Resurrection. We express our joy and our emotion,” he said.



Amphilochios is expected at Edirne’s prison at around 11 a.m.