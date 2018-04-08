Turkish minister calls Kammenos a ‘political comedian’

Turkish Minister for EU affairs, Omer Celik, blasted Defense Minister Panos Kammenos on Sunday as an “impertinent political comedian” and called on the EU to condemn what he described as provocative statements by the Greek minister.



Celik said Europe cannot ignore Kammenos’ statements about a proposed military buildup near the borders with Turkey and criticised the Greek government for putting up with the minister’s bravado.



“The EU cannot ignore Greek defence minister while reminding the whole world of political principles. It should condemn this person. It should warn the Greek government. Principles are for everyone,” Celik said in a series of strongly-worded tweets.



“This ‘political comedian’ who bears the title of Defence Minister of Greece is constantly making provocations. By remaining silent, Greek government approves this provocateur who talks about enhancing military build-up against Turkey.”



Celik said his government follows closely Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ statements on political and legal principles on various issues.



“We remind him that lack of principles and provocations come from his own minister. The level of the statements of the impertinent political comedian who bears the title of Defence Minister of Greece is a matter of Greek government. They are statements that have to be condemned by the EU. Otherwise, EU solidarity will not be based on principles. It becomes a cold war kind of hollow solidarity,” he added.