Turkish helicopter flies over eastern Aegean islet

A Turkish helicopter flew at a low altitude over the eastern Greek islet of Ro, west of the Dodecanese island of Kastellorizo, Skai reports.



Reports said Greek troops responded by firing tracer rounds as a warning.



It was not clear if the incident, which reportedly took place around 11.30 p.m. on Monday, involved a military-type helicopter.



No more information was immediately available.



On Sunday, two Turkish fighter jets entered Athens’s FIR, ignoring an informal moratorium on military activity that is customary between Greece and Turkey during major religious holidays.

All violations were carried out by two Turkish F-16 jets which flew over Oinousses, a cluster of small islands in the northeastern Aegean.



The overflights came on the heels of a visit by Defense Minister Panos Kammenos to a military outpost on Oinousses earlier on Sunday to exchange Easter wishes with the soldiers.