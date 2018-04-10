Tsakalotos: Greece to undergo post-bailout surveillance
Online
Greece will undergo post-bailout surveillance linked to reforms not completed by the Eurogroup meeting on June 21 or the end of its bailout program on August 28, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos has said.
Greece will undergo post-bailout surveillance linked to reforms not completed by the Eurogroup meeting on June 21 or the end of its bailout program on August 28, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos has said.
But no new conditions will be imposed, Tsakalotos said in an interview with Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper published on Tuesday.