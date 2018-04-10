BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Tsakalotos: Greece to undergo post-bailout surveillance

TAGS: Economy, Finance

Greece will undergo post-bailout surveillance linked to reforms not completed by the Eurogroup meeting on June 21 or the end of its bailout program on August 28, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos has said.

But no new conditions will be imposed, Tsakalotos said in an interview with Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper published on Tuesday.

