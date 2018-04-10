Migrant arrivals continue, riot breaks out at Moria camp

Authorities say a total of 607 migrants and refugees reached Greece’s eastern Aegean islands between Thursday and Tuesday.



More specifically, 418 arrivals were recorded on Lesvos, 120 on Samos and 69 on Chios.



According to official data, a total of 1,173 migrants and refugees have reached the Greek islands since April 1.



Meanwhile, reports Tuesday said that a medical clinic was seriously damaged during riots at the Moria refugee camp on Lesvos late Monday.



It was not clear what caused the brawl which allegedly involved asylum-seekers from Iraq. There were no reports of injuries.