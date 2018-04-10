PM's office: Turkish helicopter was flying lights-out, but did not violate Greek airspace
Online
The prime minister’s office reacted to Monday’s incident near Ro saying that the Turkish helicopter was flying near the eastern Aegean islet with its navigation lights out, but did not violate Greece’s airspace.
The prime minister’s office reacted to Monday’s incident near Ro saying that the Turkish helicopter was flying near the eastern Aegean islet with its navigation lights out, but did not violate Greece’s airspace.
The lights-out flight ostensibly occurred in the context of “safe provocativeness,” it said, adding that such tactics carry the risk of potential accidents.
It said the incident came to an end following a “warning” from the Greek side.