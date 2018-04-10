Turkish PM’s office denies helicopter incident, Hurriyet reports

The Turkish prime minister’s office has denied an incident involving a lights-out Turkish helicopter flight off Greece’s eastern Aegean islet of Ro, Hurriyet reports quoting sources.



Earlier Tuesday, Maximos Mansion confirmed the late Monday incident, which prompted Greek troops to fire tracer rounds as a warning, adding however that the helicopter did not violate Greece’s airspace.



The lights-out flight ostensibly occurred in the context of “safe provocativeness,” Greek officials said, adding that such tactics carry the risk of potential accidents. They said the incident came to an end following a “warning” from the Greek side.