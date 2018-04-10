WHAT’S ON |

 
Jerome Kaluta | Athens | April 11

Athens-born Congolese singer and musician Jerome Kaluta performs a gig at Stavros tou Notou on Wednesday, April 11, that covers a range of uplifting music, from Papa Wemba, Manu Dibango and James Brown to New York hip-hop, Mardi Grass dance tunes and Cuban music. Admission costs 12 euros and includes a complimentary drink. Doors open at 9.30 p.m. 

Stavros tou Notou, Frantzi & 37 Tharypou,
Neos Cosmos, tel 210.922.6975

