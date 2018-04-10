Charity appeals for help in locating boy believed abducted

The child protection charity Hamogelo tou Paidiou (Child’s Smile) has appealed for information about a 13-year-old boy identified as Thanassis S., who has been missing since March 23, saying that his disappearance has all the signs of an organized abduction and that the boy might have been taken out of Greece.

“If this is true, it raises questions about the ease with which a child can be moved from one country to the other,” the agency said.

The boy was taken in by the Child’s Smile in 2014, the agency said, without providing any further details.

“Thanassis S. has for the past four years found in the Hamogelo family the true security, care and love that every child needs,” the charity said.

It called on the Greek police and Interpol to intensify efforts to find the boy, noting that posters of the 13-year-old that have been put up at airports and border crossings have yet to yield any leads.

Anyone with information should contact the Child’s Smile hotline 1056 or the European line for missing children 116000.