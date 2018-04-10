Swimmers drawn to the beach as temperatures rise

Swimmers enjoy a spring dip off the coast of Nafplio in the northern Peloponnese on Tuesday when temperatures reached 23 degrees Celsius (73.4 Fahrenheit). Temperatures are to remain higher than the seasonal average this week, with meteorologists forecasting summer weather – albeit with cloudy skies in parts – over the coming days. They also warn of the possible return of African dust to western and southern parts of the country. The unusually sunny weather for April has drawn tourists and locals alike to beaches across the country, though the waters remain chilly. [Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]