Platform for income tax declarations to open soon

The Finance Ministry is expected next week to open its only platform for the submission of the tax declarations for 2017 incomes.



The delay in launching the annual process is being attributed to the ministry’s failure to issue the necessary circulars for the type and content of declarations. For example, the ministry will have to issue guidelines on how to fill out the new E3 form that various professionals will have to submit.



It will also have to provide a guide for the main form (E1), which will come with several changes concerning electronic transactions and how persons hosted for free at a taxpayer’s home are declared when they are not dependent family members. The Taxisnet platform will be open until end-June.