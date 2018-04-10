Center-left party cautious over conservative ex-PM's overture

The response by the center-left Movement of Change on Tuesday to an overture made by former conservative prime minister Antonis Samaras via an article in Sunday’s Kathimerini was particularly cautious.

In his piece, Samaras described the new center-left party as a “necessary partner” in a broader coalition of the types that governed Greece from 2012 to 2015.

“That period is over,” a top-ranking official at the center-left party remarked on Tuesday.

The same official noted that Movement of Change remains committed to remaining autonomous at least until the next elections, which are scheduled for the fall of 2019.