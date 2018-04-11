The Greek public is understandably concerned about the growing tension that has manifested itself in recent days and weeks in Greek-Turkish relations.

Some officials are attempting to appease people’s fears, but there are others who are clearly doing their best to stoke them even further.

The best response that Greek authorities can give in the current climate of concern is to inform people in a timely and accurate fashion about developments. They also need to ensure that they are composed and restrained in all their public statements and in their gestures.

The current situation must be handled responsibly and with caution by those in power.