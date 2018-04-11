Kotzias in Serbia for bilateral, regional talks

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will be visiting Belgrade on Wednesday for a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic.



Talks are expected to focus on bilateral relations, regional developments, and the European Union ambitions of western Balkan countries.



Kotzias and Dacic, who is also Serbia’s first deputy prime minister, will hold a press conference after the talks.



Kotzias is then scheduled to meet with Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic.



Later on Wednesday, the Greek foreign minister will travel to Ohrid for a meeting with his counterpart of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Nikola Dimitrov.