Turkey will not accept fait accompli in Aegean and East Med, Turkish army chief says

Turkey will not allow a faits accompli in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkish armed forces chief General Hulusi Akar said Tuesday after a visit at Turkey’s Golcuk naval base and military camps at the Gallipoli peninsula, reports say.

“We have taken all necessary precautions and will continue taking them with the same determination,” Akar said, according to the same reports.

