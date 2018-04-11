Protesters rally in Athens against auction of foreclosed properties
Online
Members of the “I Won’t Pay” movement and the Popular Unity (LAE) party were on Wednesday staging a protest outside a notary-public’s office on Stadiou Street in Athens.
Members of the “I Won’t Pay” movement and the Popular Unity (LAE) party were on Wednesday staging a protest outside a notary-public’s office on Stadiou Street in Athens.
A riot police unit were guarding the building.
Protesters were opposing the auction of foreclosed properties, a key demand of Greece’s international creditors.