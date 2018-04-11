Regling urges states to overcome differences over eurozone reform

European Stability Mechanism Managing Director Klaus Regling has urged eurozone governments to overcome differences over single currency reforms or “risk having to wait for the next crisis.”



“In December, it looked as if Europe was doing exactly that: seizing the momentum. But only four months later I’m not so sure any more. We seem to be losing the momentum, rather than seizing it,” Regling said in Brussels Tuesday.



“No country will get all that it wants – but each country will get something. If countries can’t agree on this package, we risk having to wait for the next crisis,” he said.