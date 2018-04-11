Georgiadis: ND, Movement for Change on same page on key issues

New Democracy and the Movement for Change, the newly-established center-left party, are on the same page with respect to key issues, the vice president of the conservative opposition, Adonis Georgiadis, said Wednesday.



“The Movement for Change belongs to a different political space than we do. I am no saying we share identical views. On many issues we have different opinions,” Georgiadis told Praktoreio 104.9 FM.



“However, on key issues – and this is the main difference compared to SYRIZA – in other words, with regards to the direction that the country must take… we are in agreement,” Georgiadis said, mentioning respect for human rights and the separation of powers as examples.



Reacting to an overture made by ex conservative prime minister Antonis Samaras via an article in Sunday’s Kathimerini, a top-ranking Movement for Change official on Tuesday said that the party remains committed to remaining autonomous at least until the next elections, which are scheduled for the fall of 2019.



In his piece, Samaras described the new center-left party led by Fofi Gennimata as a “necessary partner” in a broader coalition of the types that governed Greece from 2012 to 2015.