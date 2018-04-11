‘Pragmatism’ key to solving FYROM name dispute, Greek FM says

Pragmatism is key to reaching a settlement on the long-running name dispute with Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said Wednesday during a visit in Belgrade, as he stressed the need for mutual compromises.



“The key to solving the name issue is realism, pragmatism and the idea that we must make compromises, not fake [compromises], but compromises that will benefit both sides,” Kotzias said during a joint press briefing with his Serbian counterpart, and first deputy prime minister, Ivica Dacic.



“And compromise means that both sides have to realize that they cannot have it all, and that both sides must have gains. I hope that this has been understood by all sides in this negotiation and that we will see positive developments,” he said.



Kotzias was later on Wednesday scheduled to travel to Ohrid for a meeting with his FYROM counterpart of Nikola Dimitrov.



According to Kathimerini, United Nations mediator Matthew Nimetz has sent Kotzias and Dimitrov a letter outlining the parameters of a solution.

According to sources, the letter contains Nimetz’s assessments after the latest round of talks on March 30 and 31 between Kotzias and Dimitrov in Vienna.



Athens did not deny claims it received a letter on Tuesday, but did not confirm them either.