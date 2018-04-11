Natalia Mela | Crete | To June 30

“Natalia Mela: Sculptures” at the Historical Museum of Crete brings together 25 works by the distinguished Greek artist that showcase her inventive use of unconventional materials and are set beside stone and marble sculptures from the Byzantine and Venetian periods. Opening hours are Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Admission costs 5 euros and includes a pamphlet in Greek and English on the nonagenarian artist and the show.



Historical Museum of Crete, 27 Sofokli

Venizelou, tel 2810.283.219,

www.historical-museum.gr