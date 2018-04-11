Greece raises 812.5 mln euros in treasury bill auction

Greece raised 812.5 million euros (about one billion U.S. dollars) from a treasury bill auction on Wednesday, the Greek Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) said.

The 13-week treasury bills were sold at an interest rate of 0.79 percent, down from the 1.05 percent of a similar previous sale in March, according to an e-mailed press release.

Shut out of international markets since 2010, the debt-ridden country runs a monthly treasury bill auction program to cover maturing debts and meet its financing needs, in parallel to the bailout program. [Xinhua]