Cloud of African dust to lift on Saturday

A cloud of African dust began to descend on many parts of the country on Wednesday, with meteorologists warning that the phenomenon would not start to lift until later on Saturday.



According to the Athens Observatory, the concentration of dust in the atmosphere will be at its worst at the Cretan port of Iraklio today and in Athens tomorrow and Saturday, with 240 micrograms of dust per cubic meter of air in the Cretan port and 130 mg of dust per cubic meter of air in the capital.



The atmosphere is forecast to clear by Saturday evening. In any case the phenomenon is expected to be less acute than last month when a cloud of thick African dust engulfed the entire country with concentrations said to be the highest in the last 10 years.