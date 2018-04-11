Police arrest burglary suspects

Police said on Wednesday that two men – a Greek national aged 25 and a Romanian, 29 – who were arrested on Easter Sunday on burglary charges are connected to 17 other break-ins and robberies in the wider area of southeast Attica.



The Romanian man had also been arrested in the past over a string of robberies in Alimos, southern Athens.



In a separate case, police said that three men who were arrested on Tuesday morning on burglary charges have been linked to 22 other similar cases in Glyfada in southern Athens.



The three suspects – aged 19, 22 and 23 – were chased and caught by officers of the DIAS motorcycle unit after they allegedly tried to break into an apartment in Glyfada.