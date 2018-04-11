Kavala Jews remembered at Holocaust center in Jerusalem

An album containing photographs and signatures of members of the Jewish community of Kavala, in northern Greece, before most were killed in a World War II extermination camp in Treblinka, Poland, as well as other original documents, are seen in the archive of the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem in a photograph released on Wednesday. The photo was taken on Israel’s annual Holocaust Remembrance Day, April 9. A black marble monument erected in Kavala in 2015 commemorates the 1,484 Jews killed in Nazi death camps. [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]