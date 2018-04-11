European Parliament to discuss detention of Greek soldiers

The European Parliament will discuss the prolonged detention of two Greek soldiers who have been in a Turkish prison since early March in a series of plenary session meetings from April 16 to 19, SYRIZA announced on Wednesday.



According to the announcement, the proposal was approved by the political groups and is expected to be adopted by the conference of parliament speakers on Thursday.



The discussion will be titled "The violation of human rights and the rule of law in the case of the two Greek soldiers arrested and detained in Turkey."



"We are continuing our efforts to make the issue international and to put pressure on Turkish authorities to finally respect international law," SYRIZA MEP Dimitris Papadimoulis said.

"We are working with seriousness and national unity so that our two boys can return to their families, their country and the army as soon as possible," he added.