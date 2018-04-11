ATHEX: Geopolitical tension takes toll on stocks

Concerns about a further escalation of tension in Syria had a major impact on eurozone markets on Wednesday, including the Greek bourse, which saw its rising streak end after three sessions of gains. Daily turnover slipped back below the 50-million-euro level.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 799.31 points, shedding 1.39 percent from Tuesday’s 810.54 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.66 percent to 2,064.82 points.

The banks index slumped 3.55 percent, with Eurobank declining 4.68 percent, National surrendering 4.13 percent, Piraeus giving up 3.93 percent and Alpha shrinking 2.42 percent.

Among other blue chips, Motor Oil slipped 2.66 percent, Piraeus Port Authority dropped 2.50 percent, PPC conceded 2.45 percent and Terna Energy fell 2.33 percent, while Mytilineos improved 2.14 percent.

In total 34 stocks reported gains, 73 sustained losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 49.6 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 89 million euros.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index increased 0.15 percent to close at 67.12 points.