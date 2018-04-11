Road fatalities in Greece remain high

Fatalities on Greek roads have dropped significantly but the country still has one of the highest rates of traffic-related deaths, proportionate to its population, in the European Union.



In Greece last year road deaths came to 69 fatalities for every 1 million inhabitants compared to a European Union average of 49 deaths per 1 million inhabitants, according to EU data.



The rate in Greece is among the highest in the 28-member bloc. Romania had 98 deaths per 1 million inhabitants, Bulgaria 96, Croatia 80, Poland 75 and Latvia 70.



Nevertheless, the situation in Greece has improved. Road deaths dropped by 10 percent last year, compared to an EU average drop of 2 percent, and by 41 percent between 2010 and 2017.