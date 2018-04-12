The ongoing discussion about who can and should be the partner of the main opposition New Democracy, in the event that the conservative party wins the next general elections, is extremely interesting.



Those expressing criticism with regards to suggestions about a potential cooperation with the centrist Movement for Change have no shortage of arguments in their favor.



The question, however, is whether these critics are considering another potential partner, possibly to the right of New Democracy, with the nature of the alliance to be determined in the future. Perhaps they want to see ND win an absolute majority. Or maybe they don’t want the conservative party in power at all.



Since the options are limited, it would be good if those interested in the future of the Greek center-left ensure that their proposals are realistic.