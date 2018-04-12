Aris fans know it will not be easy for their historic club to stay up.

Thessaloniki rivals PAOK and Aris had opposite fortunes on Wednesday in the Basket League, as PAOK triumphed at AEK to become the favorite for the third spot while Aris edged closer to the drop going down at home to Kymi. Trikala is definitively relegated.

PAOK defeated AEK 81-72 in Athens and is now joint third along with Promitheas Patras that downed Kolossos 89-70 on Rhodes on Wednesday.

Aris, on the other hand, suffered a painful upset to Kymi at the Nick Galis Hall, losing 73-60 to get into a three-way tie with Korivos Amaliadas and Panionios. One of the three is likely to follow Trikala on its way down after Panionios condemned the Thessaly team to the drop beating it 81-76 away on Tuesday.

As for Korivos, it scored a precious home win over Gymnastikos/Faros Larissas with a 73-55 score in Amaliada.

With four games left to play, the three-way tie currently sees Panionios have the worst head-to-head record, but the week after next the Nea Smyrni team will clash with Aris in Thesaloniki.

It was business as usual for Euroleague challengers Panathinaikos and Olympiakos: The Greens made it 22 out of 22 in the league with an emphatic 103-69 at Rethymno, and the Reds saw off high-flying Lavrio 84-68 away.