Police in Athens seek violent sexual offender

Police in Athens on Thursday were seeking the perpetrator of an attempted assault against a 34-year-old woman in the neighborhood of Gyzi on Wednesday night.

According to the woman's account, the incident occurred at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man is said to have pushed the woman to the ground before pulling a knife on her and threatening to sexually assault her.

After calling for help, the woman managed to get away but not before her assailant injured her with the knife.

The attacker fled on a motorcycle, the woman said.