Zaev survives no confidence motion in closely-watched vote

The government of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev’s of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia has survived a vote of no confidence that was requested by the main opposition party MRO-DPMNE and was being watched closely in Athens amid ongoing talks on the "Macedonia" name talks.

Only 40 MPs of the opposition voted in favor of overthrowing the government, while 62 majority MPs voted against the motion.

In his address before the vote late on Wednesday, PM Zaev called on the opposition to be constructive and uphold the country’s interests.

VMRO-DPMNE has taken issue with Zaev's stance in the name talks, claiming that he is making too many concessions.

