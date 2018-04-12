Festival of Two Cultures | Athens | April 13-16

The City of Athens's Technopolis venue is hosting the Festival of Two Cultures from April 13 to 16, celebrating the many, many bonds between Greece and Italy. The four-day event – organized in cooperation with the Italian Educational Institute and the Council of Diaspora Italians in Greece – includes film screenings, lectures, concerts, fashion shows, exhibitions on a plethora of subjects and, of course, a lot of food-related events. The festival starts at 1 p.m. on Friday with a film screening and will be formally inaugurated at 6.30 p.m. with a concert. Opening hours are 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Monday. Admission is free of charge.

Technopolis, 100 Gazi & Persefonis,

Gazi, tel 213.010.9300