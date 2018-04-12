WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Festival of Two Cultures | Athens | April 13-16

TAGS: Special Event, Festival

The City of Athens's Technopolis venue is hosting the Festival of Two Cultures from April 13 to 16, celebrating the many, many bonds between Greece and Italy. The four-day event – organized in cooperation with the Italian Educational Institute and the Council of Diaspora Italians in Greece – includes film screenings, lectures, concerts, fashion shows, exhibitions on a plethora of subjects and, of course, a lot of food-related events. The festival starts at 1 p.m. on Friday with a film screening and will be formally inaugurated at 6.30 p.m. with a concert. Opening hours are 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Monday. Admission is free of charge.

Technopolis, 100 Gazi & Persefonis,
Gazi, tel 213.010.9300

