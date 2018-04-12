Denise Jannah | Athens | April 14-16

Jazz vocalist Denise Jannah takes the stage at the Half Note for four nights from Friday, April 14, to Monday, April 16, to perform songs associated with the great ladies of the genre and particularly Ella Fitzgerald, to whom she dedicated an album in 2015. Shows start at 10.30 p.m. on Friday & Saturday, and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday & Monday. Tickets range from 20 to 30 euros and can be booked in advance by phone at the venue or online at www.viva.gr.



Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets,

tel 210.921.3310