Killing Game | Athens | To April 22

The Greek National Theater presents absurdist playwright Eugene Ionesco's “Killing Game,” where death picks off the residents of an ordinary, carefree town one-by-one. The production, in Greek, is directed by Yiannis Kakleas and stars Maria Diakopanayiotou, Stelios Iakovidis, Ieronymos Kaletsanos and Laertis Malkotsis. The performances on April 12-15 & 18-22 feature English surtitles. Shows start daily at 8 p.m. except on Sunday when they start at 7 p.m. and ticket prices range from 15-22 euros. For more details, www.n-t.gr.

National Theater, Rex Theater,
48 Panepistimiou, tel 210.330.1881

