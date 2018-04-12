BBC starts shooting at ancient temple

Actors Alexander Skarsgard and Florence Pugh perform in a scene of "The Little Drummer Girl" at the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounio, Thursday. Film crews got to work at the world-famous site southeast of Athens after receiving the green light from Greece’s Central Archaeological Council (KAS) for filming scenes for a new adaptation of the John Le Carre spy thriller, a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) production. "An industry is slowly opening up," said the general secretary for information and communication, Lefteris Kretsos, on a visit to the location. [Eurokinissi]