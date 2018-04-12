Islands receiving migrants to get waste management help

The Economy and Development Ministry has announced funding to the tune of 3 million euros for islands in the southeast and northern Aegean that receive migrant and refugee inflows.

The money, drawn from national and European funds, will be used to cover waste management needs, which have increased drastically due to the increased arrivals of migrants and refugees.

The ministry has urged local authorities on the islands of Agathonisi, Kos, Leros, Lesvos, Kastelorizo, Samos and Chios to submit their waste management proposals between May 2 until October 1.

“We are supporting the islands that receive migrant flows with programs that meet the needs of local societies,” said Alternate Economy Minister Alexis Haritsis.