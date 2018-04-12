New Greek air space violations by Turkish jets

Two formations of four Turkish fighter jets violated Greece's airspace twice and infringed on the Athens Flight Information Region on Thursday, the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS) said.



The two Turkish F-16 and two F-4 jets entered national airspace in the northeastern and southeastern Aegean.



The jets, which were unarmed, were identified and intercepted by Greek fighter planes according to international rules of engagement, HNDGS said.