Measles on the rise, as flu starts to wane

The number of measles cases reported to the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO) is on the rise, with 500 cases recorded over the last month, 60 of which were in the last week. Since the outbreak of the epidemic in May 2017, 2,500 patients have been affected, KEELPNO said.

The disease – which continues to appear mainly in the Roma community where vaccination rates are low – has so far claimed three lives.

Meanwhile, KEELPNO data show that the seasonal flu is on the wane and by April 8 a total 102 people – two of them in the past week – were treated for the virus.

A total of 36 people have died of flu-related complications this season, the agency added.