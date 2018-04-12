Mitsotakis on Mirage pilot: 'We owe him our gratitude'

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed on Thursday his sorrow for the death of the Greek air force pilot who died when his fighter jet crashed into the sea about nine miles northeast of the island of Skyros, saying he was a hero.



"I express my deep sorrow for the death of Captain Giorgos Baltadoros. He gave his life in the line of duty to defend our national sovereignty," Mitsotakis said in a video message posted on his Twitter account.



"We owe him our gratitude, we honor him as a hero and will stand by his family," he added.



The Greek Armed Forces declared three days of mourning to honor the pilot.