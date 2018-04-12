ATHEX: Stocks recover over course of session

After a session that seemed split in half, stocks on the Greek bourse recovered early losses to secure enough gains as to take the benchmark comfortably above the 800-point level at closing on Thursday. The mood shifted after a tweet by US President Donald Trump indicated a softening of Washington’s stance on Syria.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 806.08 points, adding 0.85 percent to Wednesday’s 799.31 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.53 percent to 2,075.85 points, and mid-caps jumped 1.32 percent.

The banks index improved 0.65 percent with Eurobank growing 3.01 percent and Piraeus climbing 2.97 percent, while Alpha shed 0.61 percent and National slipped 0.73 percent.



Grivalia Properties jumped 3.95 percent, ADMIE Holdings rose 2.87 percent and Jumbo advanced 2.80 percent. Aegean Air gave up 0.98 percent.



In total 65 stocks enjoyed gains, 46 recorded losses and 18 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 60.2 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 49.6 million euros.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 1.13 percent to close at 66.53 points.