Yildirim calls Tsipras to express condolences for Mirage pilot

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke with Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim who called to express his condolences and those of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the death of the Greek fighter jet pilot whose plane crashed into the sea in the central Aegean earlier on Thursday.



According to the state-run ANA-MPA news agency, Tsipras raised the issue of the two Greek servicemen who have been jailed in Turkey since they accidently crossed into its territory while on border patrol in early March.



Yildirim informed Tsipras on the judicial process concerning the case and pledged to keep him informed of any developments, the news agency said.



The two prime ministers also agreed to keep communication channels open, boost dialog between the two countries and discussed cooperation to dismantle the network of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey believes is behind the foiled coup attempt of July 2016.