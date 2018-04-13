Greek parliament to support family of Mirage pilot

The Greek parliament announced on Friday it will support financially the family of 34-year-old Greek Air Force pilot Giorgos Baltadoros who died when his fighter jet plunged into the sea in the central Aegean on Thursday.

The measure is a standard practise followed by the parliament for the children of pilots who perish in the line of duty and means they will receive a yearly stipend until they reach adulthood or, if they pursue university studies, until they turn 25.



Parliament president Nikos Voutsis expressed his sorrow "at the untimely loss of Captain Giorgos Baltadoros” and said the decision reflects the parliament’s commitment to helping his family.