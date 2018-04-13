NEWS |

 
Ferry rams into port of Agistri, five injured

A Greek passenger ferry carrying 198 people onboard crashed into the port of Agistri, in the Saronic Gulf on Friday, injuring lightly five people, the coast guard said.

“Achaeos”, which serves the Aegina-Piraeus route, was trying to dock when the collision happened. The passengers who suffered minor injuries were transferred to Aegina.

