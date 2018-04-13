Fred Boissonas in Egypt | Athens | To May 20

The Benaki Museum's Pireos Street annex presents “Fred Boissonas in Egypt,” an exhibition of photographs taken by the late Swiss photographer on two visits to Egypt: the first in 1929 on the invitation of King Fuad I and the second in 1933, where he followed the route of the Israelites described in “Exodus” to Mount Sinai. Opening hours are Thursday & Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., and admission costs 7 euros.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos,

tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr