‘Luisa Miller’ from the Met | Athens & Thessaloniki | April 14

The Athens and Thessaloniki concert halls are screening, live from the Metropolitan Opera, a revival of Giuseppe Verdi's “Luisa Miller,” which has not been seen at the Met since 2006. The production is conducted by Bertrand de Billy and stars Sonya Yoncheva in the title role and Piotr Beczala as Rodolfo in the tale of the young woman who sacrifices her own happiness to save her father’s life. The cast also includes Placido Domingo as Luisa’s father Miller and Olesya Petrova as Federica. Tickets cost 20 and 25 euros for the Athens screening and 15 euros in Thessaloniki.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333;

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia,

tel 2310.895.800