Pianist Thodoris Economou wraps up a series of Sunday matinee concerts hosted by the Kefalinias Street Theater through the winter season, with a recital for at adults and children alike. The performance starts at 12.30 noon and admission costs 10 euros for adults and 5 euros for children.

Kefalinias Street Theater, 18 Kefalinias,

Kypseli, tel 210.883.8727