IPAS Film Festival | Athens | April 16-22

The IPAS Film Festival, dedicated to the work of filmmakers from around the world with defiantly independent political and social visions, runs at Booze Cooperativa from April 16-22 and brings together 55 short films and 20 documentaries, among others, from 22 countries. Screenings take place daily from 5.30-11.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge.For details, visit www.ipasfilmfestival.com.

Booze Cooperativa, 57 Kolokotroni,

Monastiraki, tel 211.405.3733