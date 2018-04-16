WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

IPAS Film Festival | Athens | April 16-22

TAGS: Film, Documentary, Festival

The IPAS Film Festival, dedicated to the work of filmmakers from around the world with defiantly independent political and social visions, runs at Booze Cooperativa from April 16-22 and brings together 55 short films and 20 documentaries, among others, from 22 countries. Screenings take place daily from 5.30-11.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge.For details, visit www.ipasfilmfestival.com.

Booze Cooperativa, 57 Kolokotroni,
Monastiraki, tel 211.405.3733

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 