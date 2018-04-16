IPAS Film Festival | Athens | April 16-22
Online
Booze Cooperativa, 57 Kolokotroni,
The IPAS Film Festival, dedicated to the work of filmmakers from around the world with defiantly independent political and social visions, runs at Booze Cooperativa from April 16-22 and brings together 55 short films and 20 documentaries, among others, from 22 countries. Screenings take place daily from 5.30-11.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge.For details, visit www.ipasfilmfestival.com.
Booze Cooperativa, 57 Kolokotroni,
Monastiraki, tel 211.405.3733