Athens in the Past | Athens Airport | To July 15

“Athens Through the Benaki Museum Photographic Archives” takes a look at the history of the Greek capital from the mid-19th century to the early years after World War II, showing photographs of places and monuments like the Tzistarakis Mosque in Monastiraki photographed by Nelly's in the inter-war period, Syntagma and Omonia squares, and Panepistimiou Street at the turn of the 20th century that depict Athens in bygone days. The exhibition is on display at Athens International Airport's exhibition center at Entrance 1.