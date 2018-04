The Philharmonic Orchestra of Hangzhou comes to Athens as part of a series of events celebrating cultural ties between Greece and China on Monday, April 16. Conducted by Yang Yang, the ensemble will perform selections of Wagner, Shostakovich and Rachmaninoff. The concert starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets ranges from 12-45 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333